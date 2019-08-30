Beginning Sunday — Texas complaints about fuel pumps will go to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation

Beginning September 1, 2019, Texans who want to file a complaint about fuel quantity, fuel pump measurement or skimmers can contact the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) online at www.tdlr.texas.gov/complaints.

State lawmakers approved the transfer of responsibility for the Motor Fuel program to TDLR from the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).

TDLR will use its regulatory authority to protect Texas consumers and to investigate motor fuels quantity and pricing complaints.

The agency will refer fuel quality complaints to the Office of the Attorney General for possible Deceptive Trade Practices Act enforcement.

Fuel spill reporting will remain with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“The Texas Legislature has entrusted TDLR with the responsibility of protecting Texas consumers at the pump, just as we protect Texans who ride an elevator or escalator, use a boiler or hire an electrician, water well driller or air conditioner contractor.We salute the hardworking employees of the Texas Department of Agriculture, and we appreciate the Legislature’s confidence in our abilities,” said Brian E. Francis, TDLR Executive Director.