‘Beach Reach’ in SPI canceled for spring break 2021

'Beach Reach' heads to South Padre Island every year to talk to partiers. This year it was canceled.

South Padre Island (KVEO)-Once a year, hundreds of thousands of college students visit the beaches of South Padre Island for spring break. Some look forward being of the annual ‘Baptism on the Beach,’ which was canceled this year due to the pandemic.

For the past 40 years, the Island Baptist Church, in collaboration with the Baptist Student Ministry, has led a Christian ministry called “Beach Reach” to the island during spring break to talk about Jesus.

“Well, it’s been a strange year and it feels continuously strange,” said Greg Judd, worship and counseling pastor at the Island Baptist Church.

Around this time of year there are hundreds of volunteers working to serve spring breakers, but instead the chapel is filled with empty chairs.

“We give free rides on the island, serve midnight pancakes at Louis’s, serve morning pancakes at Island Baptist Church,” said Joseph Osteen coordinator from the Beach Reach project and Baptist Student Ministry at Texas A&M at Tyler. ” We pretty much do anything we can to keep spring breakers safe to serve them.”

This is the first time Beach Reach is canceled. The ministry’s biggest goal is to make sure the students have a safe spring break.

“This room [shows prayer room] is turned into a prayer room, next door we serve all 600-700-800 however many people there are,” said Judd.

“Often time if you’ve ever been to the beach on spring break, students go and they make poor choices, choices they may regret later, and they’re often looking for help and looking for hope,” said Osteen.

The ministry needs a special event permit to make it all possible and the city of South Padre Island is not issuing any permits until April 15th.

“Each year we have to send out from the church requests to the city to get permits for our pancake breakfast and setting up special tents,” said Judd.

Osteen said the future is looking positive and the city already has its plans for 2022 set.

“The city already has beach reach 2022 on the calendar and we do too so we are working towards that,” said Osteen.

Island Baptist Church said they still welcome any one to worship with them and continue to serve by hosting food drives every week for the community.