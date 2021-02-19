Be the good, see the good: A list of good deeds and kindness being shown across the Lone Star State

Texas faced historic snowfall, power and water outages, and many other hardships in February of 2021. However, despite all of it many Texans stepped up to help their neighbors and communities.

Here was the beginning of a positive outlook amidst chaos where residents started to chime in on all the good they had seen or done themselves.

Across the state, officials set up warming shelters and gave residents water for drinking and other uses. Utility crews and linemen worked nonstop to repair broken water mains and downed lines. Crews from across Texas spent long hours in the subfreezing temperatures. First responders and healthcare workers still reported for their duties despite the artic blast. A number of churches invited the public in for warmth and provided food.

Millersview-Doole Water Supply Corporation

Farmers and Ranchers continued to work in the harsh elements as shoppers bought the remainder of food that had not yet spoiled at stores due to power outages. All the while, truck drivers and grocery store employees continue working diligently to stock shelves.

The Texas Department of Agriculture reminded residents of the STAR Fund (State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund) that was “created solely with monetary donations from private individuals and entities to fund disaster recovery efforts.” The TSCRA also providing a number of resources.

San Angelo ISD Facilities and Maintenance crews worked to keep prevent and repair damage to schools.

The Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition mentioned several community members who provided services to their organization.

Small or locally owned businesses provided whatever they could to residents in need.

J-Bar Meat Company gave away food free of charge.

Napoli’s Italian restaurant offered soup and coffee free of charge, Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taproom gave away hundreds of pizzas. Restaurants in Sonora gave away food to those in need as well.

Some citizens posting about the businesses’ good deeds and asking residents to remember the kindness shown to them. They also called on residents to support local businesses once things return to pre-snow storm conditions.

Screenshot used with Chelsea Hurd’s permission

Some larger restaurants like Chick-fil-A in Brownwood also offered food to residents in need free of charge.

Citizens stepped up as well.

The San Angelo Jeep Club gave free rides to first responders and healthcare workers and then to those who needed to go to the warming shelters. They also delivered meals to help Meals for the Elderly.

Members of the Bishop Street Recovery Ranch chopped firewood for those in need.

A young man named John Wayne (yes, that’s his real name) a resident at Foster’s Home for Children, saw a need in the Stephenville community and gave away wood he had chopped.

Jayme Lopez partnered with ERA Newlin and Company to offer free water for flushing toilets to residents still facing water issues. Lopez will also have a water trailer in the Bluffs on February 20, 2021. (Location yet to be determined.)

Screenshot used with Jaymes Lopez’s permission.

Perhaps the most touching of gestures coming from those who had lost so much yet still wanted to bring joy to others in their time of need. The submission below coming from a woman shining the spotlight on her brother who had just lost his wife to COVID-19 but was continuing to help his neighbors.

Meals for the Elderly thanked the many volunteers who helped them pack and deliver meals to their clients.

In Houston, Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” opened up his stores so people could take shelter.

Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles washed up on the South Padre Island shoreline following a prolonged drop in temperatures. The community came together to support sea turtle conservation nonprofit, Sea Turtle, Inc., in their efforts to recover and care for the overflow.

In Austin, a food delivery driver has spent five days with a couple after delivering their groceries right before the snow storm hit.

This list is only a fraction of good deeds that have taken place across Texas.

As the state now focuses on recovering from this chaotic period in its history, it’s safe to say that when it matters most, Texans take care of their neighbors.