Baylor’s RGIII Joins ESPN as Football Analyst

Washington Redskins quarterback and former Baylor player Robert Griffin III waves after giving the invocation before the NCAA college football game between SMU and Baylor Sunday, Aug. 31, 2014, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP) Robert Griffin III has not totally shut the door on his NFL career but he is taking the next step toward his future beyond the playing field.

The Heisman Trophy winner and former Pro Bowl quarterback has signed a multiyear deal with ESPN to be a college football and NFL analyst.

Griffin will be in the booth for a college football game on either ESPN or ABC and will also contribute to ESPN’s studio coverage, including during the College Football Playoff and Super Bowl.

The deal also allows Griffin to seek a playing opportunity with a team if one arises.