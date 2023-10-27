WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s time once again for the Baylor Homecoming Parade, and you’re invited!

The university says that with the Parade’s inception in 1909, it is the oldest and largest collegiate Homecoming Parade in the country. The Parade has always been an extraordinary exhibition of spirit and community.

Throughout the years, the Parade has featured horse-drawn carriages and wagons, bands, student and civic organizations, dignitaries and more. Student organizations create floats that add to the campus spirit for the upcoming football game, and giant balloons and other participants add to the excitement of the Parade.

The Parade will begin at 8 a.m. If you would like to watch, you can see it in person along the route in downtown Waco. You can view a map of the route below.

(Courtesy: Baylor University)

You can also watch on campus along 5th Street. Leading elements of the Parade are expected to arrive on campus between 30 to 45 minutes after the starting time. If you would like to see the Parade from the comfort of your own home, you can tune in through Baylor’s official Facebook page.

For more information about the Homecoming Parade, you can visit Baylor’s official website.