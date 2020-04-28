Baton Rouge Police Department hold procession for fallen officer

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – A procession is occurring on Tuesday for the BRPD officer was who was shot and killed on Sunday.

The officer who was shot and killed has been identified as Baton Rouge Police Lt. Glenn Hutto, Jr.

BRPD confirms the procession is starting around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The procession is scheduled to begin at the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office and end at Rabenhorst Funeral Homes & Crematory on Government St.

