Baton Rouge Police Department hold procession for fallen officer

This livestream has ended. A video of the procession will be posted shortly.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – A procession is occurring on Tuesday for the BRPD officer was who was shot and killed on Sunday.

The officer who was shot and killed has been identified as Baton Rouge Police Lt. Glenn Hutto, Jr.

Picture courtesy of Baton Rouge Police Department

BRPD confirms the procession is starting around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The procession is scheduled to begin at the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office and end at Rabenhorst Funeral Homes & Crematory on Government St.