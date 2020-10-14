Barrett tells Sen. Harris she doesn’t recall Trump health-care remarks

WASHINGTON (AP) – Amy Coney Barrett says she doesn’t recall seeing President Donald Trump’s statements that he planned to nominate Supreme Court justices who would repeal the Affordable Care Act prior to her nomination for an open seat.

Her comments came in response to questions from Sen. Kamala Harris of California, the Democratic nominee for vice president. Harris questioned Barrett via video stream from her office in the Capitol rather than attend in person due to coronavirus concerns.

Asked if she was aware of Trump’s comments before her nomination, Barrett said she could not give a yes or no answer.

Obamacare will be replaced with a MUCH better, and FAR cheaper, alternative if it is terminated in the Supreme Court. Would be a big WIN for the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

“I don’t recall hearing about or seeing such statements,” she said.

She later said Democratic senators may have referenced Trump’s comments during conversations after her nomination but prior to her confirmation hearings.

Harris also noted that Barrett wrote an article critical of the court’s decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act five months before Trump nominated her to an appellate court in May 2017.

Harris’ focus on the Affordable Care Act mirrored her campaign messaging about access to health care amid the pandemic.