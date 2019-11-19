Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager weigh in on new book, life lessons while in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Sisters Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager spoke to hundreds in San Angelo on November 15, 2019 about their new book, Sisters First.

The twin sisters visited the Concho Valley as part of their book tour. They told our Carolyn McEnrue they were visiting seven Texas cities in one weekend.

The former First Sisters spoke to the crowd at the ticketed event about their childhood, shared memories, and sisterhood.

In their exclusive interview with Carolyn McEnrue, Barbara and Jenna spoke on those topics and also reminisced on times spent with their grandparents.