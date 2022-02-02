SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Baptist Retirement Community in San Angelo is now accepting Valentine’s Day cards for senior residents and staff as well as five other senior living communities across Texas under the operation of Buckner Services.

Last year, Buckner Services started accepting and reaching out to Texans to send letters to give to senior residents and staff to help lift spirits during this difficult time. “At this time last year, all of our senior living communities were hosting vaccine clinics for the residents and employees, and we could all see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Charlie Wilson, president of Buckner Retirement Services. Since most residents are vaccinated and boosted, Wilson said it is time to share love and support with these communities.

Buckner Services is encouraging the help of Texans to also send letters to staff during Valentine’s Day. The staff has been the frontline heroes for those living in senior retirement communities through the pandemic.

Paper letters fitting in traditional envelopes will be the only things accepted for the safety of the residents. Any packages containing products and goods will not be accepted. Letters will be isolated for 24 hours upon receipt. Letters can be addressed to the residents by using “Inspiring Happies for Residents c/o” or to the employees by using “Inspiring Happiness for Staff c/o” followed by any of the following addresses:

Dallas:

Ventana by Buckner

8301 N Central Expy.; Dallas, TX 75225

Houston:

Buckner Parkway Place

1321 Park Bayou Dr.; Houston, TX 77077

Austin:

Green Ridge at Buckner Villas

11110 Tom Adams Dr., Bldg. A.; Austin, TX 78753

Longview:

Buckner Westminster Place

2201 Horseshoe Ln.; Longview, TX 75605

San Angelo:

Baptist Retirement Community

902 N Main St.; San Angelo, TX 76903

Beaumont:

Buckner Calder Woods

7080 Calder Ave.; Beaumont, TX 77706

“Since originally asking for letters to residents back in March 2020 and then Valentine’s Day cards specifically last year, we have received thousands of pieces of mail from across Texas and the country,” said Wilson. “Thank you to everyone who took some time to write a note. It means more than you may ever know.”