Balloon Fiesta Pilot Briefing – Day 7

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The green flag was raised Friday for the Special Shape Rodeo.
Balloon Fiesta weather officials say wind is very light near the surface area Friday, which means that it’s good balloon flying weather. Officials also say balloons will stay within the city since winds are very calm.
Friday morning temperatures are in the low to mid-30s across the Albuquerque metro area.
Friday’s Schedule
Morning Session
- 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol
- 7:00 am: Special Shape Rodeo™ / National Anthem – Sandia Singers
- 8:00 am: Competition Balloon Flying begins
- 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 9:00 am: Zoltan & the Fortune Tellers
Evening Session
- 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 5:00 pm: Keith Sanchez & the Moon Thieves
- 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Auction
- 6:00 pm: Special Shape Glowdeo™
- 8:00 pm: AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show
- 8:00 pm: Kyle Martin