Balloon Fiesta Pilot Briefing – Day 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta officials raised the green flag Saturday, giving balloons the go-ahead to lift off. Dawn Patrol was briefly on hold due to cloud cover but they did take off eventually.

At the pilot briefing Balloon Fiesta officials said there were wind speeds up to 5 knots. According to their weather officials, balloons will probably go north but as the morning goes on they may head south. There will be no Albuquerque Box today and due to clouds there will be a delay for the mornings mass ascension.

