BALLINGER, Texas – Ballinger ISD announces classes will be canceled on Friday, January 14th due to Runnels County Livestock Show, according to a statement from Ballinger ISD.

According to the statement, BISD staff and students will have a four day weekend. No classes on Friday, January 14th due to the Runnels County Livestock Show and on Monday, January 18th in observance of Martin Luther King holiday.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, January 19th.