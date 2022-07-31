SAN ANGELO, Texas — School time is around the corner, and with it comes new challenges and opportunities which can take a lot of energy, so here are some ideas for breakfast to get the day started off right.

Avocado toast with an egg This is a quick and easy recipe that is high in protein and easy to modify



Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie This is a great option for mornings where there is not a lot of time, for non-breakfast eaters and an easy way to have breakfast on the go.



Bacon Egg and Cheese Waffle Sandwich Pre-made waffles make this option fun and easy to make. The bacon and cheese can be swapped out for other items such as peanut butter and jelly or chorizo and egg, the possibilities are endless with this one.



Honey, Yogurt and dry Cereal This is a fun spin on morning cereal and the best part is all you have to do is toss the ingredients together.



“French” Toast Simply butter some toast and drizzle maple syrup over top with some of your favorite fruits and nuts.



Overnight Oats Take your preferred yogurt and mix it with oatmeal and leave it in the fridge overnight for a zero-hassle breakfast in the morning. There are thousands of different recipes for overnight oats that can be found online.



Omelet A Breakfast food stable; there are many things you can add to an omelet like cheese and veggies, sausage and potatoes, the list goes on.



Pancakes While this may not be the fastest breakfast item it can be if they are pre-made and frozen until needed. Just reheat and add your favorite topping.

