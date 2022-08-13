WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school.

To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge.

Backpacks filled with school supplies for K-12 grade will be given away WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. The child Medical services for adults and kids, sports physicals, immunizations, mammograms, diabetes screening, FREE school supplies, haircuts, games, and more!

“The health screening event, a health care event. But in addition to the health care piece this year, it’s a number of volunteer services from across our organ, from across our community,” says Brian Becker with Ascension Providence.

Multiple community resources will also be at the BASE Extraco Event Center.

“Caritas and here offering food for folks and then the Waco Police Department here with their back to school bash with handing out backpacks and haircuts and so forth,” says Becker.

This will be the second annual Back to School Bash the Waco Police Department will take part in.

“We had over 800 backpacks at our police department during our bash in 2021. This year, we have over 1500 backpacks with supplies to give away to kids,” says officer Jared Wallace, with the Waco Police Department.

While back to school shopping can be financially hard for some families, high school student Aniyah smith says she wants to help her community.

“My mom and my grandma and my family, because we all always going helping my family. And I always have the passion to help people. So I just wanted to do it,” says high school student, Aniyah Smith.

The year will be the second year Smith organizes a big community back to school party.

“It’s not just for temple everybody all over can come out we accommodate to Killeen needs and Belton needs so everybody can come in,” says Smith.

The back to school party will start at 12 p.m., Smith says the backpack giveaway will start at 1:30 p.m., a child must be present to receive one.