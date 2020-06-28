Back the Badge clay shoot takes place for second year in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 2nd Annual Back the Badge clay shoot, originally scheduled for March 28, took place June 27 at the San Angelo Claybird Association facility. Lunch was provided and door prizes awarded as well as the auction of items to help boost the funds raised for training and equipment. Amid the ongoing pandemic and thoughts of a second wave, coronavirus was also a concern.

“I think it’s a great thing about West Texas,” explained Chief Deputy Nick Hanna with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve got wide open spaces and we’ve got over 200 acres here with 151 shooters lined up. We’re trying to mix in our social distancing, there’s a lot of masks out here, a lot of hand sanitizer and everything’s been wiped down. So, we’re being as mindful as we can.”

The shoot, designed as a fundraising effort in support of the San Angelo Police Department and the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, was limited to a maximum capacity of 300 shooters.