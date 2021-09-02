Collision at Glenna and Arden sends one to hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One driver has been transported to a local hospital after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of Glenna Street and Arden Road shortly before 1:00 PM this afternoon, Thursday, September 2, 2021.

According to police, a black sedan headed West on Arden Road and white pickup headed East on Arden Road collided when the driver of the white truck attempted to turn left onto Glenna Street. Officers on the scene say there’s no definitive evidence as to what color the light was when the collision occurred.

The driver of the black sedan, police say, was transported to Shannon Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. Police say citations are not being issued at this time.







This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.