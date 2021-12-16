CENTRAL TEXAS – Authorities in the Brazos Valley and Waco are searching for a missing girl.

16-year-old Haylee Ann Morgan was last seen in the 2100 block of N 33rd Street in Waco on the night of December 14. She was reported missing to authorities in Waco, but she also has ties to College Station and is believed to be in Brazos County.

Haylee was last seen getting into a vehicle and leaving the location on 33rd Street in Waco. She is 5’7”, weighs 190 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

If she is seen, do not approach her – but rather call your local police department.

Source: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley