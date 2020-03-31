Authorities: Runnels County man in stable condition after being shot by wife

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas – Officials with the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office say that on Sunday, March 29, 2020, their dispatch got a call about a shooting at 701 St. John’s street in Miles, Texas.

Runnels County Deputies and the Ballinger Police Department responded. There they say they found James Quezada with a “single gun shot would to his right chest/shoulder area.” He was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Authorities say his wife, Bonita Quezada, shot the victim during an argument.

Bonita Quezada was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was booked into the Runnels County jail on a $2,500 bond.