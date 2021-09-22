Austin Elementary placed on lockdown after Constables and Sheriff’s deputies find narcotics, stolen handgun near school

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Stephen F. Austin Elementary School went on lockdown this morning after Tom Green County Constables discovered narcotics and a stolen handgun in a home near the school, according to a statement issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon, Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office says officers with the Tom Green County Constable Office arrived at 1804 Walnut Street at around 9:00 AM on Wednesday to execute a writ of possession after eviction. When constables entered the home, they found a container holding methamphetamine and a handgun that was reported as stolen by the San Angelo Police Department.

Officers from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation and notified officials at Stephen F. Austin Elementary School. The Sheriff’s Office says school officials placed the school on lockdown as a precautionary measure until the scene could be secured by investigators.

One person was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm and manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, 4g – 200g.