August Pfluger launches re-election campaign for TX-11, receives endorsement from Donald Trump

MIDLAND, Texas – Republican Congressman August Pfluger (R-San Angelo) welcomed supporters to a rally in downtown Midland where he formally kicked off his re-election campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a press release from Rep. Pfluger’s campaign office on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The announcement comes just hours after former President Donald Trump offered his endorsement of Congressman Pfluger to continue representing Texas’ 11th Congressional District.

“Congressman Pfluger is doing a phenomenal job representing the people of Texas,” said Trump. “An Air Force veteran, Pfluger strongly supports our military and veterans, defends our country, and protects our second amendment. He fights to lower your taxes, secure our borders, and strengthen our economy. Pfluger has my complete and total endorsement!”

Former President Trump previously endorsed Pfluger for his first congressional run in 2020. Pfluger ultimately prevailed in a competitive 10-way Republican Primary before winning nearly 80% of the vote in the 2020 General Election.

“I am incredibly honored to have former President Trump’s endorsement and hope to continue fighting to preserve his legacy and uphold the principles of his America First agenda,” replied Pfluger. “After a year in Congress, I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen Joe Biden and his socialist allies try to destroy everything former President Trump accomplished for our country. They’re trying to put oil and natural gas out of business, letting illegal immigrants flood our southern border, and trying to tax and spend hardworking Texas families to death.

“As your Congressman, I’ve stood up to the Biden Administration and fought to protect the farmers, ranchers, energy producers, and small businesses of Texas’ 11th Congressional District,” Rep. Pfluger said. “I’ve pushed back against Biden’s attempts to tear down former President Trump’s border wall. And as a gun-owning veteran, I’ve fought to protect our Second Amendment and keep our country safe from foreign rivals like Russia and China, as well as international terrorists who seek to harm Americans. In 2022, we will take back Congress and keep Texas red. I’m all in, and I ask the hardworking men and women of Texas’ 11th Congressional District to join our fight for America.”

A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a decorated fighter pilot, Colonel August Pfluger is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on Homeland Security, where he serves as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism. He is also a co-leader of the Texas Ag Task Force and a member of the Republican Whip Team.

Highlights of his first term include:

Energy

First freshman member to introduce pro-energy legislation in 117th Congress

Fought back against Green New Deal policies from the radical left

Introduced four pieces of legislation to safeguard the oil and gas industry

Supported dozens of initiatives to promote American energy independence

Agriculture

Co-Leader of the Texas Ag Task Force

Authored multiple letters to the Biden Administration advocating for farmers and ranchers

Supported numerous pieces of legislation to lift up the agriculture industry

Fought back against Biden Death Tax on Rural America

Hosted numerous agriculture roundtables to hear the concerns and the needs of Texas farmers & ranchers

National Security and Border Security

Exposed Biden Administration’s mismanagement of Known and Suspected Terrorists crossing the southern border into the United States

Serves on House Foreign Affairs & Committee on Homeland Security

Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism

Introduced two pieces of legislation to help secure our southern border and co-sponsored dozens more

Visited the border with Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Held a press conference with Secretary Mike Pompeo calling on President Biden to impose strong sanctions on Iran

Held a press conference with Senator John Cornyn, Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Representative Mike McCaul to call for the release of U.S. Marine Veteran Trevor Reed from a Russian prison

Beginning in 2023, the newly configured 11th Congressional District of Texas will include Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Sterling, Irion, Coke, Tom Green, Runnels, Concho, Menard, Kimble, Coleman, McCulloch, Mason, San Saba, Llano, Brown, Mills, Lampasas, and part of Bell County.

Courtesy: August Pfluger for Congress