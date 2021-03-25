August Pfluger: Joanne Powell left a legacy of service to our country

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Joanne Powell, whose more than 35 year career included working for many District 11 congressmen, passed away in March 2021.

Powell first began working for Congressman Tom Leoffle, then continued with Lamar Smith, then Mike Conaway, and current District 11 Congressman August Pfluger. Powell served as the Regional Director and Service Academy Liaison for the district.

News of her passing was shared by Pfluger on his social media.

Now, Pfluger’s focus is on highlighting all the great memories citizens from District 11 made with Powell.

You can submit your story or memory here.

The following statement is from Powell’s biography on the district’s website: When asked about life in San Angelo, Joanne says she “loves the community, loves the people, and loves working in the best district there is.”

No services have been announced at this point.