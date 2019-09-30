August Pfluger holds first of several campaign events

San Angelo native, August Pfluger, began his campaign tour across Texas District 11 at the San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau Monday morning, September 30.

He told the crowd he will begin touring the 29 counties within the District he hopes to represent.

His biography says, “Pfluger is a seventh-generation Texan, an elite F-22 combat pilot, and a former National Security Council advisor to President Trump. He graduated from San Angelo Central High School before attending the U.S. Air Force Academy. August is a conservative Republican, a proud husband and father, and a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. He met his wife, Camille (also a native Texan) at his family ranch in October 2000. They have three young daughters, Vivian, Caroline, and Juliana.”

To learn more you can visit his website, https://www.augustpfluger.com/ .