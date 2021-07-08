Attorney of Foot Hood Soldier files a motion in the murder case

WACO, Texas – The attorney for Fort Hood Sergeant Daniel Perry, who has been indicted on a murder case, says prosecutors are mishandling this case.

Sgt. Perry is accused of shooting and killing a protestor in Austin last July.

Attorney Clint Broden says the lead detective investigating the murder case was denied the option to share information proving Perry’s claim of self-defense with the Grand Jury.

“The Grand Jury was, in fact, a very one-sided process. Even worse than a lot of cases,” Broden said.

Broden filed a motion requesting an evidentiary hearing. He says Travis County District Attorney José Garza made two false claims at the beginning of this month, when the indictment decision was made.

One was that all evidence was presented to the Grand Jury, allowing them to decide the case.

“Two is that he presented an overwhelming majority,” Broden said. “Those were [Garza’s] words. Quote, ‘overwhelming majority’ of a defense packet to the Grand Jury, in order for them to have Sergeant Perry’s position considered.”