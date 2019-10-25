Attorney Jody Fauley recipient of the ‘2019 Criselda Paz Award’

At the ceremony, the 'Criselda Paz Award' was presented

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas hosted the 9th Annual Pro Bono Awards ceremony Friday morning.

Criselda Paz was the managing attorney in the San Angelo Legal Aid office for many years, even after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Every year, the non-profit law firm presents the ‘Criselda Paz Award’ to a local attorney who does pro bono work in the community and exemplifies diligence, professionalism and community contribution.

This year the Honorable Ben Woodward presented the award to adoption attorney, Jody Fauley.

“It’s very humbling. When I came as an attorney, she was still practicing and battling cancer at the time. She was just an amazing person. To receive a reward in her honor is very humbling,” said Jody Fauley.

Fauley has been volunteering his time with the Legal Aid office for over 15 years.