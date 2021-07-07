AT&T Center in San Antonio lifts capacity limits, physical distancing restrictions

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WORLD SATELLITE TELEVISION NEWS – In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and during the third week of the National Basketball Association’s 2021 season, the San Antonio Spurs became the only professional basketball team to debut and deploy the World’s First-Proven Coronavirus-Killing UV Ray Robot – the Xenex LightStrike. Two Xenex LightStrike robots are now germ-zapping San Antonio’s AT&T Center in advance of the game between the Spurs and Houston Rockets. The robots are disinfecting an array of player, public and front office areas. According to a peer-reviewed study published in the journal, “Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology,” researchers concluded that, after a two-minute germ-zapping treatment, LightStrike is 99.99% effective at destroying SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The LightStrike robot is pictured at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on January 14, 2021. (Bryan Glazer/World Satellite Television News via AP Images)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KVEO) — The AT&T Center announced Tuesday it would be lifting capacity and physical distancing restrictions.

According to a release, fans will no longer be required to wear masks, undergo temperature checks, maintain physical distancing or answer health screening questions.

However, those who are not fully vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask.

“We’re so proud of the role we play in helping to create moments that excite, especially as the community begins to rediscover live experiences,” said AT&T Center VP and General Manager Casey Heverling in the release. “We are excited to once again hear and see our fans cheering in the AT&T Center for the first time since March 10, 2020.”

Some of the safety measures that will remain include cashless and touchless payments, surface sanitation with designated “Clean Teams”, and an upgraded air filtration system.

The first few events that will be featured at the AT&T Center include Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño on July 17, WWE RAW on August 16, Marc Anthony on August 27, and Harry Styles on September 9.

The AT&T Center is the home of the San Antonio Spurs (NBA) and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.