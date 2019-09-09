Atmos Energy Donates $3,000 to the American Red Cross in Support of Safety

San Angelo, TX — Atmos Energy’s recent “Pledge to Call 811” campaign was a rousing success with nearly 3,000 safe digging ambassadors signing the online pledge, resulting in a donation of $3,000 to the American Red Cross. Because excavation damage poses the greatest threat to its natural gas system, Atmos Energy launched the pledge to raise awareness about the importance of safe digging practices – highlighted annually on Aug. 11, also known as National 811 Day – with an added promise to contribute $1 to the Red Cross for every signed pledge. Atmos Energy’s donation will help further the Red Cross mission to deliver vital services – from providing relief and support to those in crisis, to helping you be prepared to respond in emergencies – all in the name of safety.

“We are thrilled that so many of our customers, partners and members of the public appreciate the importance of calling 811 before building a deck, planting a tree, installing a fence or digging for any other project,” said John McDill, Atmos Energy vice president of pipeline safety. “The support of nearly 3,000 pledge signees will help protect underground utility lines that are vital to everyday life, with the added benefit of supporting the Red Cross and its vital mission.”

When someone dials 8-1-1 before digging for any project, that caller will reach a local representative who will coordinate with Atmos Energy and other utilities to mark all underground pipes and cables.

“Atmos Energy is a great partner of the American Red Cross, having supported disaster relief and preparedness efforts for many years,” said Keith Rhodes, American Red Cross North Texas Region CEO. “Atmos Energy’s financial support enables the Red Cross to provide food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance during and following disasters. We are thankful to have been included in Atmos Energy’s important National 811 Day campaign and for their ongoing support of the mission of the Red Cross.”

Atmos Energy encourages all aspiring 811 ambassadors to sign the pledge, as research from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration indicates there is a 99 percent chance of avoiding a utility service outage, property damage, personal injury or harm to the environment when someone dials 8-1-1 before digging. To take the pledge and promise to stay safe, visit https://www.atmosenergy.com/safety/sign-811-day-pledge

Source: Atmos Energy