At least 63 people died in Oregon heat wave, officials say

News

63 people died across the state

by: KOIN 6 News Staff, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Dozens of people perished in Oregon due to the historic heat wave that baked the Pacific Northwest between Friday and Monday, officials said Wednesday.

Forty-five of those people died in one county, Multnomah, which includes Portland.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner identified the cause of the 45 deaths as hyperthermia. The county said “hyperthermia is an abnormally high body temperature caused by a failure of the body to deal with heat coming from the environment.”

Oregon State Police said the total statewide was 63.

The identities of those who died has not been released. The county said the people who died ranged in age from 44 to 97. Seventeen were women and 27 were men. Many had underlying health conditions and some were found alone, without air conditioning or a fan.

Emergency rooms in Multnomah County also saw increased visits for heat illness, with 131 between Friday and Monday. They said that is more visits than they would usually see in an entire summer. On Monday, when the temperature again broke records by peaking at 116 degrees, there was a 63% increase in emergency calls.

Outreach workers and community volunteers reported handing out more than 60,000 water bottles total to people experiencing homelessness around the county. They also handed out other essential items.

The county reported 1,040 people slept in their cooling centers. 7,610 people visited cooling centers at the county libraries.

As for Multnomah County Animal Services, 47 heat related calls came in between Friday and Tuesday. Two adult dogs died as a result of the heat.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Robert Lee

86°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.