SAN ANGELO, Texas – The security studies and criminal justice degree programs at Angelo State University have been ranked by multiple higher education resource guides, again, among the best and most affordable degree programs in the nation for 2021 and 2022.

“We are delighted that the quality of our faculty and degree programs continues to be recognized at the national level,” said Dr. Joseph Rallo, chair of the ASU Department of Security Studies and Criminal Justice. “It’s a clear message to our students, both locally and worldwide, that we are living up to our commitment to provide them the knowledge and skills they need for careers that help protect our society.”

The Bachelor of Security Studies in border and homeland security was ranked number two on the “Best Online Bachelor’s in Homeland Security” website TheBestSchools.org. It placed fourth on Affordable Colleges Online and fifth on Intelligent. On College Rank, the bachelor program was ranked number 7 among 35 other homeland security degrees.

Master of Science in global security studies was ranked second and the “Most Affordable” on Intelligent’s “Top 32 Online Master’s in Security Programs“.

Angelo State’s Master of Science in homeland security is ranked number three on Intelligent. The degree is also ranked fifth among the most affordable master’s for homeland security on Best Value Schools.

Intelligent ranked ASU’s Master of Science in criminal justice ninth and also the “Best Program Resources. It was also ranked 20th by Intelligent and the “Best Public University”.

According to a release from the university, all the guides listed use similar criteria for rankings. This criterion includes tuition cost, accreditation, school reputation, online accessibility, quality and length of the program, and return on investment. Schools’ websites, the Nation Center for Education Statistics, the U.S. Department of Education and other ranking sources like World Report and U.S. News are all data sources that are included in the research.

Since Angelo State’s security studies and criminal justice programs received their first national ranking back in 2014, enrollment for the degree plans has increased by over 150%. The Master of Science in global security studies still remains one of Angelo States’ fastest-growing programs. It has increased enrollment by 41% between the fall of 2020 and the fall of 2021.

National rankings have also allowed the online Master of Science programs for homeland security and global security studies to establish a transfer agreement with Goodfellow Air Force base and the National Security Agency.

The Bachelor of Security Studies degree that Angelo State offers can be completed on campus or online. Most classes are also available to students in an eight-week format. Angelo State master’s degree programs are also available exclusively online.

For more information about these degree programs offered at Angelo State University visit Angelo State’s Kay Bailey Hutchison Center for Security Studies website.