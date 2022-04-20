SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s Department of Computer Science will host its annual ASU Code Camp for junior high and high school students June 13-17, and participants will have the option this year to attend the camp sessions in person or online.

This interactive, five-day camp is free and open to students interested in computer programming, coding, and creating animations using JavaScript programing language and tools. ASU faculty and students will be instructing the course as well as TCP, which sponsors the camp.

Dr. Erdogan Dogdu, Code Camp director and chair of the Computer Science Department, said, “The camp is free to attend for all students, and no previous programming experience is required. About 100 students attend the camp every summer, and they learn a lot in just one week, a stepping stone for successful careers in computer science.”

Camp participants will be able to collaborate with the instructors on a variety of topics challenges and projects. The course will occur Monday through Friday 9 AM to noon.

Students can attend on campus or online. On-campus seating is limited to 100 students.

Technology required to participate online includes a personal computer or laptop and internet access. On-campus sessions will be in the computer classrooms in the Mathematics-Computer Science Building at 2200 Dena Drive.

Advance registration is required and can be completed online on the Code Camp website at angelo.edu/code-camp.

For more information, contact the ASU Computer Science Department at computer.science@angelo.edu or 325-942-2101.