SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University announced on Aug. 31 that a psychology professor who has worked for the university for 10 years has published their fourth book.

According to a press release from ASU, Dr. Drew Curtis published his book “Big Liars: What Psychology Science Tells Us About Lying and How You Can Avoid Being Duped” through American Psychological Association Publishing.

Cover of Big Liars by Dr. Drew Curtis and Dr. Christian Hart

“Most people are mostly honest, most of the time. And there aren’t that many big, pants-on-fire liars in the population overall. But just a few big liars can have an outsized impact on the people around them – ruining personal relationships, bankrupting businesses and even, when they attain political power, undermining the fabric of society,” the official description of the book explains.

Through this book, readers will get a look into the small but dangerous group through the lens of psychology.

“Fascinating new research gives insight into the nature of dishonesty and dishonest people, explaining who lies, what types of people lie a lot, how often people lie, how big liars are created, how they operate, how we can recognize them, and how we can avoid being victimized by them,” the description continues. “This book has crucial implications for mental health treatment, as well as efforts to grapple with the effects of big liars – and their big lies – on social movements and society as a whole.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. in the ASU Houston Harte Center, Curtis and his co-author Dr. Christian Hart from Texas Woman’s University will be hosting a presentation about their work. This event is free and open to the public. “Big Liars” will be available to purchase.

Curtis is an associate professor in Angelo State University’s Department of Psychology and director of the counseling psychology graduate programs that are recognized nationally. ASU shares that Curtis serves as a president of the Psychological Association of Greater West Texas and executive officer for the Southwestern Psychological Association.

Despite “Big Liars” being his fourth book, Curtis has published three others. These include: