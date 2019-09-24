ASU Police warn about bicycle thefts

Angelo State University (ASU) Police are warning students about recent bicycle thefts. According to ASU Police several bicycles have been reported taken from Centennial Village and Texan Hall.

ASU Police are investigating the current bicycle thefts that occurred around residence halls. For now, they are urging students to be vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious activity in or around campus bike racks.

Campus police would like to remind students that bicycles should always be locked up when not in use. They also recommend using a U bolt style locking mechanism instead of cable locks.