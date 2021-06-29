ASU named ‘College of Distinction’ fourth year in a row

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has been named a national College of Distinction for the fourth straight year by the online and print publication, “Colleges of Distinction.”

According to a statement issued this morning, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, ASU is one of only 405 schools across the country to be included in the list. 22 other Texas universities were also included on the list.

Angelo State also received four additional designations from the publication, including:

“Public College of Distinction”

“Texas College of Distinction”

“Military Support College of Distinction”

“Equity and Inclusion College of Distinction”

“It’s inspiring to see Angelo State University commit to the learning styles and community involvement that will best allow their students to succeed in and beyond their college years,” said Wes Creel, founder of Colleges of Distinction.

ASU has also been recognized for three individual academic programs, being named a “Best Business College,” “Best Education College” and “Best Nursing College.” These designations are based on accreditation, breadth of program and a track record for success.

“The entire Ram Family works hard every day to ensure our students get a quality education and a complete college experience to prepare them for future success,” said ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr. “It’s always gratifying when our efforts are recognized on so many levels. Earning this type of recognition is also a direct reflection of our ASU Core Values, particularly ‘Significance,’ ‘Diversity & Inclusion’ and ‘Community.’ We will continue to strive to provide the type of resources and environment that also align with our Vision and Mission statements.”