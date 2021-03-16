ASU: In-person graduation ceremonies will take place in Spring 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The following information was announced by Angelo State University on March 16, 2021.

Angelo State University has announced plans to conduct in-person commencement ceremonies for its spring graduates on Friday and Saturday, May 14-15, in the Junell Center/Stephens Arena, 2235 S. Jackson Street.

Nearly 1,000 graduates are scheduled to walk the stage during the five commencement ceremonies. All seating will be reserved, and each graduate will have access to four tickets for family and friends to attend their respective ceremony. Only those ticket holders will be allowed to attend.

“We are very happy to return to hosting in-person ceremonies,” said Dr. Don Topliff, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “We’re not completely back to normal, but our graduates will once again be able to walk the stage and celebrate their milestone achievement with their families and friends.”

The first ceremony will be on May 14 at 5 p.m. for graduates of the:



College of Education

College of Graduate Studies and Research in education fields



The second ceremony will be on May 14 at 7 p.m. for graduates of the:



Archer College of Health and Human Services

College of Graduate Studies and Research in health and human services fields



The third ceremony will be on May 15 at 10 a.m. for graduates of the:



Norris-Vincent College of Business

College of Graduate Studies and Research in business fields



The fourth ceremony will be on May 15 at 1 p.m. for graduates of the:



College of Science and Engineering

College of Graduate Studies and Research in science and engineering fields



The final ceremony will be on May 15 at 4 p.m. for graduates of the:



College of Arts and Humanities

College of Graduate Studies and Research in arts and humanities fields

The doors to the Junell Center/Stephens Arena will open 30 minutes prior to the start of each ceremony. Prospective graduates can get their tickets through the Dean’s Office of their particular college starting April 20.