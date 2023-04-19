SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University junior, Kaylen Shetler, has received the 2022-23 Robert A. Kilmarx Award for the Best Military, Intelligence or National Security Strategic Analysis Paper from the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress (CSPC) in Washington, D.C.

Shelter is a member of the university’s Honor Program and an Intelligence and Analysis/Mathematics double major from Chesapeake, Virginia. She was awarded the Kilmarx Award for her paper titled “Defining Weapons of Mass Destruction in a New Age of Cyberwarfare.” and was also awarded $1000 along with the publication of her paper in the CSPC online anthology, The Fellows Review, this summer.

This paper was submitted as the centerpiece of Shetler’s 2022-23 CSPC Presidential Fellowship, where she is one of only five students out of 48 Fellows to be selected for an award. Students in the Presidential Fellows Program work with mentors from CSPC and their home universities to complete their research.

“We are so proud of Kaylen for the dedication and effort that went into earning this prestigious award,” said Dr. Shirley Eoff, Honors Program director. “The depth of her argument reflects diligent research and critical assessment of current government documents and position papers to contribute to a timely discussion of the role of developing cyber technologies in U.S. security strategy.”

“Kaylen has represented ASU with distinction in this year’s Presidential Fellows Program,” Eoff added, “and this accolade is a very fitting conclusion to her Fellows experience. It showcases her own work, but also the quality of honors education at ASU and the special opportunities available through our Honors Program that add significant value to a student’s training in their specific discipline.”

Outside of her studies and research, Shetler is a member of the ASU Angelettes dance team that recently won a national championship at the American Dance Collegiate Nationals competition. She is also an officer in the ASU Young Life student organization and an active member of the Honors Student Association.