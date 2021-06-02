ASU History instructor publishes new book on British Navalism

SAN ANGELO, Texas — New Crusade: The Royal Navy and British Navalism, 1884-1914, is the title of the new book by ASU History instructor Dr. Bradley Cesario. The book is being published by DeGruyter, an international publishing house based in Berlin.

Published as part of the De Gruyter “Studies in Military History” series, New Crusade examines one form of the British navalist movement: directed navalism. As opposed to the broader cultural conception of British naval power, directed navalism consisted of a cooperative, symbiotic working relationship between three elite and self-selecting groups: serving naval officers, the press and politicians.

Cesario has been a faculty member at ASU since 2020 and teaches American History and Military History. He previously taught at Texas A&M University and served as the historian in residence at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at Texas A&M. He also worked as a research assistant for the Naval Order of the United States from 2016-17.

Cesario earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, along with his master’s and doctoral degrees from Texas A&M.

New Crusade is available through De Gruyter, Barnes and Noble, Amazon and other online booksellers.

For more information, contact Cesario at 325-942-2227 or bradley.cesario@angelo.edu.