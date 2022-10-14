SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University will be hosting a spooky Halloween concert on October 17, 2022.

The event is free to attend and located at the Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium inside the ASU Mayer Administration Building (2601 W. Ave. N) at 8 p.m..

The concert will feature catch solos and ensembles from both vocal and instrumental repertoire representing spooky themes from opera, art song, chamber music, movie music and more.

Student performers will include the ASU String Quartet, the ASU Low Brass Ensemble, a mixed Student Vocal Ensemble and several solo singers.

Faculty performers will include Dr. J.D. Handshoe on trombone, Dr. Janelle Ott on bassoon, Hunter Mabery on piano and Dr. Mark Covey on vocals. Guest soprano Kara Covey will also perform.

Musical selections will include:

“Graceful Ghost Rag” featuring Handshoe on trombone

Medley from “Hocus Pocus” featuring Ott on bassoon

“Samhain” featuring Mabery on piano

“Double Trouble” from “Harry Potter” featuring the Student Vocal Ensemble

“Il lacerato spirito” featuring Mark Covey on vocals

“Elsa’s Dream” from “Lohengrin” featuring Kara Covey on vocals

“A Man Who Wasn’t There” featuring the Student Vocal Ensemble

“Chromatic Fantasy” featuring Michaela Zimmerman of San Angelo on piano

“Mon Coeur Souvre a ta Voix” featuring Christina Parra of Abilene on vocals

“Sapphische Ode” featuring Camien Sumpter of Houston on vocals

“Die Nachtigal” featuring Amanda Golka of Cedar Park on vocals

“Music of the Night” from “Phantom of the Opera” featuring Dirk Ross of San Angelo on vocals

CC ASU