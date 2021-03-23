ASU Ensembles to host Live Concerts at the RiverStage

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University’s Student Symphony Orchestra and Wind Ensemble will present live public concerts on Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28, at San Angelo’s Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage.



The ASU Symphony Orchestra will perform on March 27 at 3 p.m. The ASU Wind Ensemble will perform on March 28 at 2:30 p.m. Both concerts are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and practice social distancing.



The Symphony Orchestra concert, titled “Classics by the Concho,” will open with a performance by the Concho Valley Youth Orchestra, which includes over 40 middle and high school students representing area school music programs, as well as homeschools.



The ASU Symphony Orchestra, which comprises over 40 student musicians, will then perform various works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Schubert, Hector Berlioz, Johann Strauss II and Joe Hisaichi. Highlighting the concert will be a solo performance on piano by Michaela Zimmerman of San Angelo, co-winner of ASU’s 2020 Concerto Competition.



Both the ASU Symphony Orchestra and the Concho Valley Youth Orchestra are directed by Dr. Fagner Magrinelli Rocha, ASU assistant professor of music.

The Wind Ensemble concert, titled “Give Us This Day,” will feature 44 ASU student musicians on various woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. The musical program will include:

“Rocky Point Holiday” by Ron Nelson

“II Clarinet Concerto” by Oscar Navarro

“A Movement for Rosa” by Mark Camphouse

“Second Suite in F” by Gustav Holst

“Into the Silent Land” by Steven Danyew

“Give Us This Day” by David Maslanka

Highlighting the concert will be a solo performance on clarinet by Luis Gomez of San Antonio, co-winner of ASU’s 2020 Concerto Competition.



The ASU Wind Ensemble is directed by Dr. Jonathan Alvis, associate professor of music and ASU director of bands.