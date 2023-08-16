SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — Angelo State University’s Mu Gamma chapter of the Kappa Delta Pi international education honor society received a 2023 Achieving Chapter Excellence Award for chapter activities during 2021-23.

The award is given by KDP’s national organization every two years and is considered the highest honor one of its chapters can earn. The organization recognizes chapter that meet strict eligibility criteria and exhibit outstanding programming through chapter activities, such as initiation banquets, fundraisers and community service projects in support of KDP’s goals.

The award is the fifth ACE Award and third in a row for the Mu Gamma chapter, with the others being awarded in 2009, 2013, 2019 and 2021.

“To receive this award three times under my tenure as the counselor is a credit to our officers and members who participate in the multiple activities we host,” Leah Carruth, an associate professor of teacher education and the chapter’s faculty counselor, said. “I am beyond proud of these students and their dedication to our chapter and the education field. I would also like to express our gratitude for all the community support we have received for our activities.”

Mu Gamma also earned a 2022-23 Chapter Program Award in Community Service due to its KDP Clothes Closet, a program that provides professional clothing to ASU teacher candidates for the field experiences, student-teaching and job interviews. The chapter also won a Gold Medal for its Celebration of Teaching Initiative event.

Former ASU Chapter President Citlalli Franco, who graduated in May, also won a 2022-23 Distinguished Chapter Officer Award. She is now a first-year teacher in the San Angelo ISD.

All the award recipients will be recognized at KDP’s annual meeting, KDP Convo 2023, from Nov. 2-4 in St. Louis. Carruth and Franco will both give presentations at the meeting, and they will be accompanied by three student KDP members who will give a poster presentation on their Celebration of Teaching Initiative. The student presenters will be:

Kathryn Rose of Midland (ASU chapter president)

Kendall Dodson of Port Lavaca

Sarah Durden of San Angelo

The ASU chapter will also be in the running for the Dr. Florence B. Stratemeyer Award for Chapter Excellence, the “Ace of ACEs” award, which will be presented at KDP Convo 2023.