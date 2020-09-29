ASU Department of Computer Science receives nearly $300,000 grant from NSA for cybersecurity program

SAN ANGELO, TX — Angelo State University has been awarded nearly $300,000 in grant money from the National Security Agency (NSA), according to a statement issued by the school on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020.

The $295,402 grant will fund the new “ASU Cybersecurity Capacity Building Project” which will expand the cybersecurity program in ASU’s Department of Computer Science.

Students at Angelo State will be able to take advantage of the expanded program starting in the spring semester of 2021 as part of a new minor in cybersecurity. The new minor will consist of six courses and funds from the grant will be used to add one full-time faculty member, as well as new software, equipment, and adjunct faculty.

The “Cybersecurity Capacity Building Project” is directed by ASU provost and vice president for academic affairs Dr. Don Topliff, and Dr. Erdoğan Doğdu, chair of the Department of Computer Science.

According to the press release, Dr. Doğdu said “We are thrilled to have this generous grant from the NSA. It is a great opportunity for the Computer Science Department and ASU to grow and enhance our abilities in teaching and research in the cybersecurity area. Cybersecurity is a trendy and growing field, and the NSA grant will allow us to expand our current program offerings to new levels. Our lab infrastructure will also be upgraded with this grant. Our students will have the opportunity to be better educated and equipped in the field, and later join the workforce in the ever-growing cybersecurity area. Our ultimate goal is to be a leading center of excellence in our region for producing qualified cybersecurity professionals and promoting higher education and research in cybersecurity.”

The full release from Angelo State is below: