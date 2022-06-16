SAN ANGELO, Texas- Ranchers and cattle industry professionals from across the state are visiting the San Angelo Fairgrounds for the beef cattle symposium.

“I’ve grown up in agriculture, it’s been my entire life, it’s all I know,” said vendor Mackenzie Goble, about having a symposium in the area.

ASU agriculture department faculty member Dr. Cody Scott tells us about how the event came to be and the purpose of the symposium.

“The process began with a group of ranchers, a group of state, and federal employees. Our goal was to develop a program to improve not only the profitability of the ranching industry but also the sustainability, that being that we can stay in this for a long term basis,” said Scott.

Influential people in the agriculture community like the general manager for Hartley Feeders, Ryan Moorhouse says this isn’t the first time he’s shared his wisdom with ASU.

“He brings kids up to my feeding facility every year for a tour so we’ve got a good working relationship with Angelo State. We really love it and anything we can do to help them were always glad to do it,” said Moorhouse.

Multiple ranching vendors were set up on the outskirts of the pavilion. Norbrook representative Mackenzie Goble tells us about certain topics that were critical to introducing new products at the forum.

“Promote agriculture and help educate producers on ways they can be more profitable more efficient and just overall knowledge of new products that might be coming to the industry, it’s an ever-evolving industry,” said Goble.

Events will continue on June, 17th at the ASU management instruction and research center, where hands-on learning opportunities will be available.