SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University is hosting a series of special events and activities to celebrate international education week. These activities will be set up in the Houston Hart University Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Thursday, Nov. 17.

According to a release from ASU, these free events that are open to the public include:

Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Desserts & Coffee from Around the World (UC Lobby)

The signature event of the week will feature a station offering gourmet coffees and special desserts from the home countries of ASU international students. Information booths on the various countries will also be presented by the students.

The signature event of the week will feature a station offering gourmet coffees and special desserts from the home countries of ASU international students. Information booths on the various countries will also be presented by the students. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Fries from Around the World (UC Lobby)

During this event, a variety of fries and chips from around the world will be served, including patates bravas from Spain, masala chips from the United Kingdom, and slap chips from South Africa.

During this event, a variety of fries and chips from around the world will be served, including patates bravas from Spain, masala chips from the United Kingdom, and slap chips from South Africa. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. – K-Pop Mini-Concert (UC Davidson Conference Center)

Participants can experience Korean culture through K-Pop music. Dancing and singing performances will be featured, and the audience is invited to join in.

Activities taking place for international education week are sponsored by the ASU Center for International Studies, Multicultural Center and various international student organizations.