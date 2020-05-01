ASU announces plans to re-open for fall 2020

San Angelo, Texas– Angelo State University plans to re-open for the 2020 fall semester on August 24. This will include opening residence halls, and holding face-to-face classes that would normally be taught that way.

ASU officials believe that the current plan announced by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the relatively low risk in San Angelo specifically make this decision possible.

The University says, “The health and well being of students, faculty and staff are of utmost importance. ASU wants all current students and those new students enrolling for the fall semester to know that a series of procedures will be instituted that are designed with input from medical professionals and scientists to guide the university moving forward as safely as possible.”

ASU will be releasing an outline of procedures soon on their COVID-19 webpage. These conditions and dates are subject to change if conditions warrant.