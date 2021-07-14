ASU announces new public art exhibit featuring Water Valley Artist Society

San Angelo, TEXAS — Angelo State University will present a free public art exhibit featuring works by the Water Valley Artist Society, opening on Monday, July 19, 2021.

The Water Valley Artist Society is made up of students from Water Valley High School, and their instructor, Chris Voss.

“The overarching purpose for this exhibition is to allow the study of elements of art history, with their processes, and to apply similar aspects in order to develop a visual conversation concerning current events and issues our artists are currently facing,” reads the official exhibit’s description, “Our hope is that viewers will be able to have their own conversations and to possibly empathize with the conversations of the artists and their work.”

Water Valley students displaying their artwork include:

Alexander Arhelger

Isabel De Luna

Chance Doty

Logan Gould

Brena Hill

Tryston Mitcham

Abram Valeriano

Each of the students has contributed a mixed-media sculpture and a mixed-media canvas for the exhibit. Voss also contributed a mixed-media work.

The exhibit will be hosted in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building at 2602 Dena Drive. For more information, call the ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts at 325-942-2085.