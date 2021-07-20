ASU announces new master’s programs in computer science and public health

San Angelo, TEXAS — Angelo State University has announced the addition of two new master’s degree programs — Computer Science and Public Health — in a statement issued this morning, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

According to the school both programs are enrolling students to start in the upcoming fall semester, which begins in just over one month.

ASU says the Master of Science in computer science is offered through the Department of Computer Science in ASU’s College of Science and Engineering and “provides a much-needed advanced degree program and career path for students and professionals in computer science and related fields, such as cybersecurity, information technology, the sciences, mathematics and engineering, to meet Texas’ and the nation’s increasing workforce demands in those areas.”

“There has never been a greater need for computer science and cybersecurity professionals,” said Dr. Don Topliff, ASU provost and vice president for academic affairs. “So we are continuing ASU’s long tradition of providing academic programs that help address societal needs and also give our graduates opportunities to immediately start important and fulfilling careers. Adding the M.S. in computer science, as well as the M.P.H. degree, also directly reflects our Core Values of ‘Significance’ and ‘Community.'”

According to the school, the Master of Public Health degree is offered through the Department of Health Science Professions in ASU’s Archer College of Health and Human Services. It will prepare students to become practitioners, researchers and teachers who can carry out public health functions at the local, state, national and international levels. The degree program consists of 42 credit hours and is delivered entirely online.

“The field of public health is constantly evolving in response to the needs of communities,” Topliff said. “To identify and address those needs, the world needs public health professionals to research issues affecting public health, implement treatments and interventions, and influence public health policy. Our M.P.H. graduates will be at the forefront of those efforts.”

ASU says that the addition of the two new degrees means ASU now offers 48 bachelor’s degrees, 28 master’s degrees and one doctoral degree. More details are available at angelo.edu/academics.