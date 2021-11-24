ASU announces annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University will hold their annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 30, according to a statement issued this morning, Wednesday. November 24, 2021.

Angelo State says the official lighting of the 26-foot tree will take place in front of the Mayer Museum at 2501 W. Avenue N at sundown.

Additional holiday activities will start at 5 p.m. and include a synthetic ice skating rink, inflatable bounce houses, photo opportunities with Angelo State mascots. Attendees will also be able to decorate ornaments, greeting cards, and cookies at decorating stations.

The ASU Ram Pantry, an on-campus service for students who need assistance meeting immediate food needs will also be accepting donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries.

For pedestrian safety, a one-block section of Johnson Street between W. Avenue N and Vanderventer Avenue will be blocked off, and traffic will have to detour for the duration of the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Angelo State says the Christmas Tree Lighting is also taking place on the same day as their participation in the annual “Giving Tuesday” global fundraising movement. Throughout the day on Nov. 30, ASU will be accepting online donations that will go toward the Ram Family Student Scholarship, and donations will also be accepted in person at the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

For pedestrian safety, a one-block section of Johnson Street between W. Avenue N and Vanderventer Avenue will be blocked off, and traffic will have to detour for the duration of the Tree Lighting Ceremony.