ASU: Angelo State University Student named National Collegian of the year

*The following is a press release from Angelo State University. Photos courtesy of ASU.

Cody Vasquez of Midland, a graduate student in business at Angelo State University, was named the 2020 National Collegian of the Year by the Delta Sigma Pi (DSP) national professional business fraternity at the DSP South Central LEAD Provincial Conference held March 6-8 in Dallas.



The National Collegian of the Year Award is the top DSP honor for its collegiate members. Vasquez was recognized for exemplifying the spirit of DSP through his time in ASU’s Eta Theta chapter. He has served the Eta Theta chapter as webmaster, vice president for pledge education and senior vice president, and currently as president. He is also a Deltasig For Life donor, and was previously named the 2019 Southwestern Regional Collegian of the Year.

As the National Collegian of the Year, Vasquez will begin a two-year term representing collegiate members on the DSP Board of Directors in August. He also received a $5,000 scholarship funded by Mr. and Mrs. Sydney A. Sparks through the DSP Leadership Foundation, as well as a pearl-and-ruby fraternity badge.

Speaking at the conference in Dallas, Vasquez said, “During my time with the Eta Theta chapter, I have been able to start a new beginning for the organization at Angelo State. I was a part of a massive movement of improving, re-establishing and growth for the chapter as a whole. Through my positions and true dedication, it gave me the opportunity and motivation to strengthen business school relations, improve recruitment and the overall brotherhood feeling, and truly establish the fraternity as a respected and prestigious organization at Angelo State.”



During Vasquez’s time in leadership positions, ASU’s Eta Theta chapter received the 2017-18 Most Improved Collegiate Chapter Award and the 2018-19 R. Nelson Mitchell Outstanding Collegiate Chapter Award. The ASU chapter has also won numerous provincial and regional awards for outstanding financial operations, outstanding scholastic development and outstanding service. It has more than 60 members, and the faculty advisor is Gayle Randall, senior instructor in management and marketing.



Outside of DSP, Vasquez is employed as an activities manager in ASU’s Office of Multicultural and Student Activities Programs. He also serves as the alumni recruitment chair for the Association of Mexican-American Students, as a representative on the Multicultural Advisory Council and Student Organization Advisory Council, and as a college transition leader for first-year ASU students. He was honored with the ASU Student Government Association’s 2018-19 Rammy Award for Promising Male Leader of the Year.



Vasquez earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from ASU in 2018 and is scheduled to graduate in May with his Master of Business Administration (MBA) in management. He plans to continue his education and pursue a Ph.D. with a focus on high-level project management, event coordination or leadership instruction.