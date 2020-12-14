Art showcase on display during Ballet San Angelo Nutcracker performances

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Performance art isn’t the only thing being showcased this week at the Murphey Performance Hall in downtown. Beginning December 14, an art gallery is opening up in city hall with work from a variety of artists, all centered around the Nutcracker. This year organizers opted to give the artists a unique prompt to make the art more varied and more personal.

“In the past we have had artistic […] collaborations but this is the first time we’ve had a gallery of this magnitude in tandem happening with the Nutcracker,” explained Savannah Logsdon, Marketing Director for Ballet San Angelo. “Something that’s especially exciting about it is that we gave the artists the prompt of whatever inspires you about the Nutcracker, not necessarily dancers and ballerinas and Christmas.”

Beyond just seeing it, if any of the art being showcased speaks to you, it can come home with you as everything on display is up for auction. To bid or purchase, click here. The gallery will be open through December 20 in the Murphey Mezanine in city hall, or view it online the Ballet San Angelo webpage.