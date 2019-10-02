Art in Uncommon Places host artist party

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The much anticipated grand opening of the Pop Art Museum is less than one month away. To celebrate the hard work of every artist participating, Art in Uncommon Places held an “artist party.”

The artists range from familiar faces like James Gill to budding artists like Camryn Ramirez, 18. “Hopefully I can be involved more with Arts in Uncommon Places. This is a big thing for a portfolio. I think it’s all positive and up from here,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez is a college student who was chosen by Art in Uncommon Places to contribute to the new museum.

“It’s really exciting. I think it’s pretty cool that I didn’t think I could do something like this for years and it’s happening now, so that’s pretty cool,” Ramirez said.

With the opening day approaching, the artists had a chance to relax and meet the fellow museum contributors.

The grand opening for the Pop Art Museum is October 29th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event is free to the public.