Arson suspect threatened to ‘blow up’ parent’s home before it was ‘engulfed in flames’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A suspect who was arrested for arson this morning threatened to “blow up” a home that police described as “fully engulfed in flames” in a statement issued today, Monday, November 29, 2021.

The San Angelo Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Harris Avenue shortly before 9:00 P.M last night in reference to a structure fire. When officers arrived they found the home “fully engulfed in flames” with a second residence catching fire. Members of the San Angelo Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries.

Police say the resident’s son, Justin Cuellar, 28, had threatened to “blow up” the house and neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started.

According to police, officers found Cuellar at a home in the 2700 block of Raney Street and detained him while officers with the Criminal Investigations Division and the Fire Marshal’s Office investigated.

At the end of the investigation, Cuellar was arrested and charged with arson.