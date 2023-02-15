COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people have been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting in College Station.

College Station Police say 49-year-old Scott Michael Siddons and 45-year-old Leslie Siddons have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. They remain in the Brazos County Detention Center on their original charges from February 8. Scott’s bond is set at $300,000, and Leslie’s is set at $280,000 – according to the Brazos County Jail.

Scott Michael Siddons. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail) Leslie Siddons. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

Police were serving the warrant in the 900 block of Spring Loop Drive around 6 a.m. on the morning of February 8. During this time, officers encountered a man armed with a shotgun. The man fired at the officers – leading to one of the officers firing back at the man with the shotgun. Police also said there were other adults in the residence at the time.

The Police Department said in a press conference that afternoon that the rounds were able to neutralize the threat. The man with the shotgun succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Mark Bennett Hopkins, of College Station. Next of kin has been notified.

The officer involved in the shooting is a six-year veteran of the College Station Police Department, and has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene units also responded to the scene. The roadway was blocked at this time, but has since been reopened.

The Texas Rangers continue to investigate this shooting. Scott and Leslie Siddons were arrested at a separate location.